Not Available

“A Treatise” is a 3-part experimental film by Rob Stammitti that explores the nature of the body, the anxieties of physicality, and the relationship between the “real” and its digital representation. The opening segment, a semi-parodic B&W “art film,” uses Christian imagery to pose the human body as flawed, frustrated and isolated. The second segment employs a jarring mix of practical and computer effects to contrast this brute physicality with an abstraction of color, fluid and light. The third segment seeks to resolve the two by synthesizing the concrete of the first with the abstract of the second in a lo-fi digital celebration of nature.