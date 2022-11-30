Not Available

A treatise of the human animal no. 38: HEARTACHE is an absurd depiction of the human being and its eternal tendency to have its heart broken. In eight standalone chapters, we meet the patients at the now closed Sanatorium for Heartache, in their assiduous attempt to cure themselves of this terrible disease. Meanwhile, on Antarctica, we join the penguin Edgar on an epic journey, as he traverses snowy plains and stormy mountains in an attempt to once again be reunited with the love of his life.