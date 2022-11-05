A Tree Is a Tree Is a Tree?

Not Available

Sergeant Snorkle is bothered by the lack of beauty at Camp Swampy, so he sends away for a Japanese leechee tree. While the tree is being planted, Sergeant Snorkle heads for a little R&R. Private Zero destroys the tree. Fearful of what their Sergeant might do to them for wrecking his tree, Beetle, Lieutenant Cosmo and Zero buy another Japanese Leechee tree from a local Japanese restaurant and plant that. The scheme falls apart when our heroes set their jeep in reverse and wreck the new tree.