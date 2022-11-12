Not Available

A tree is like a man is an attempt to touch the otherworld through its edges. Shot on 16 mm in the Colombian Amazon, the film serves as personal witness to shaman Don William's lifetime relationship to Ayahuasca and other plant medicines that are native to the jungle. With the rainforest a rich labyrinthine background, this portrait is at once intimate and spare, opening up to alternate realities as dense as the jungle itself, with kaleidoscopic multiplicities in both the natural and the spiritual realms.