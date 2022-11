Not Available

Ji-Suk, a fashion designer, is in fear about Sang-Kuk who raped her and even killed her husband, a big business, a long time ago. One day Ji-Suk was almost harassed by a bad fellow called Chun-Ho. As Young-Il, an instructor of an institution, saved her by chance, they soon were getting closer. Ji-Suk, who was in trouble how to manage her husband's inherits, totally depends on Young-Il and murdered Sang-Kuk who was released from prison...