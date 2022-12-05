A Tribute to Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

Not Available

Jools Holland presents a collection of Amy Winehouse's performances on Later, the Hootenanny and at the Mercury Prize between 2003 and 2007. Winehouse made her TV debut on Later in 2003 with songs from her debut album Frank. Like Jools, she loved classic jazz and blues singers like Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan, and the two Londoners hit it off. Amy returned to play with Jools's Orchestra at that year's Hootenanny, to Later in 2006 for the launch of Back to Black and to that year's Hootenanny to perform Toots's Monkey Man and duet with Paul Weller. Back to Black was nominated for the 2007 Mercury Prize and Winehouse performed a heartrending version of Love's Just a Losing Game accompanied only by her guitarist - a fitting end to this celebration of the mercurial, brilliant and troubled singer in her prime.