A Tribute To Burt Bacharach & Hal David

Not Available

Pop music wouldn't be the same without one of the world's best-loved songwriting teams - Burt Bacharach and Hal David. With Bacharach's passionate melodies and David's heartfelt lyrics, they gave us hit after hit, including "Close To You," What The World Needs Now Is Love," "Alfie." "Do You Know The Way To San Jose" and many, many others. Performing 25 of the pair's truly timeless classics, a stunning galaxy of internationally renowned performers paid tribute to the pair in grand style at London's Royal Albert Hall, From Dionne Warwick singing the hits she helped make so popular to Elvis Costello teaming with Bacharach on the piano to Bacharach and David in a rare appearance together on stage, the evening was a magical night to remember.