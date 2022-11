Not Available

Chet Atkins was a gifted solo artist, but it was his stellar musicianship and producing talents that allowed country music to cross over into the mainstream. In 1980, Atkins gathered some musician friends together for this unique television special. Selected guests include Don Gibson, The Statler Brothers, The Charlie Daniels Band and Roger Miller. Featured tracks include "Battle of New Orleans," "Sugarfoot Rag," "Bye Bye Love" and more.