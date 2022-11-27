A Tribute to Edith Piaf: Live at Montreux 2004

Not Available

Edith Piaf is generally regarded as France's greatest ever popular singer and was the most popular French performer from the thirties right through to her early death in 1963. She has remained hugely influential ever since and this concert at Montreux in 2004 is a testament to her enduring popularity even 40 years after her death. Backed by a small jazz ensemble led by pianist Baptiste Trotignan, local stars Michael von der Heide, Régine and Catherine Ringer are joined by international artists Ute Lemper, Barbara Morrison and Angélique Kidjo to pay homage to "The Little Sparrow" as Piaf was affectionately known.