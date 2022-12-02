Not Available

A Tribute to George Younce presents an unforgettable look at one of gospel music's most influential personalities...voice that made a difference in the lives of countless individuals across the globe. This intimate video retrospective, hosted by Bill Gaither, offers never-before-seen footage of conversations with George Younce, footage of his last appearance, personal remembrances by Bill and Gloria Gaither and Janet Paschal, plus a rich treasury of performances by George and the Cathedrals. Hilarious, moving and inspirational all at once, this collection of wonderful memories celebrates a life well-lived... man who always came out singing.