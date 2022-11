Not Available

Joy Belmonte and Boy Abunda Originals present A Trilogy of Love Stories that features gender sensitive short films dedicated to the memory of Bernardo Bernardo who stars in one of the short films. The three short are Young Love (starring Lorenzo Santiago and Rahcir Tan), A Love Story in the Time of HIV (Christian Bables and Aaron Rivera), and To Love and Not Be Loved (Eian Rances and Bernardo Bernardo). To Love and Not Be Loved is also Bernardo Bernardo's last work for cinema.