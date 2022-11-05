A Trip Thru a Hollywood Studio

Not Available

This short first shows the audience the entrances of the major Hollywood studios, then visits the Warner Brothers/First National studio. We start at the casting office, then get to see Busby Berkeley and choreographer Bobby Connolly working with chorus girls on production numbers. Then come some candid shots of several contract stars, such as Warren William, Ann Dvorak, and Pat O'Brien. Finally, we see comedian Hugh Herbert filming a scene for an upcoming release.