A Trip Thru a Hollywood Studio

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

This short first shows the audience the entrances of the major Hollywood studios, then visits the Warner Brothers/First National studio. We start at the casting office, then get to see Busby Berkeley and choreographer Bobby Connolly working with chorus girls on production numbers. Then come some candid shots of several contract stars, such as Warren William, Ann Dvorak, and Pat O'Brien. Finally, we see comedian Hugh Herbert filming a scene for an upcoming release.

Cast

Arthur AylesworthHimself (uncredited)
Busby BerkeleyHimself (uncredited)
James CagneyHimself (uncredited)
Dolores del RíoHerself (uncredited)
Ann DvorakHerself (uncredited)
Jackie FieldsHimself (uncredited)

