A Trip to Inside

Not Available

Holotropic Breathwork is arguably one of the most powerful and effective non-pharmacological methods of psychotherapy and self-exploration. It integrates in its theory and practice the findings from modern consciousness research, depth psychology, and mystical traditions of the world. Among the innovations of this revolutionary approach to therapy and self-exploration is the use of a vastly expanded model of the human psyche, new understanding of the architecture of emotional and psychosomatic disorders, and mobilization of the inner healing intelligence and new therapeutic mechanisms. The essential element in this treatment modality is utilization of the healing potential of non-ordinary states of consciousness, induced by very simple means - faster breathing, evocative music, releasing bodywork, and expressive painting.