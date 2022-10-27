Not Available

A Trip to Unicorn Island

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lilly Singh, YouTube's iisuperwomanii brings her happy place to life in an ambitious 27 city world tour where she hand delivers an inspirational message to her 7+ million fans while learning what it takes to become a world class live entertainer and boss. This feature-length movie gives fans an extraordinary look inside the life and journey of Lilly Singh as she embarks on a challenging 26-city global tour where she has to remember to practice what she preaches: happiness is the only thing worth fighting for.

Cast

