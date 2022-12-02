Not Available

Drew’s new film "A Tuning" is an enticing cacophony of sound and vision, which looks to decipher messages from our world and worlds beyond. As in many of Drew’s works, music and sound are powerful and important; they magically transform our sense of placement, folding the passage of time. Drew uses the film to explore his preoccupation with the power of improvisation, how melodies can betray the messages of the cosmos, how music can be telling. Text is significant throughout, taking others’ often historic words and using them to embody our fears, “they long believed that the moon moved, followed them, or often ran this and that toward or away from it”.