2011

A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 2011

Studio

Motion Investment Group

A sea turtle who was hatched in 1959 spends the next 50 years traveling the world while it is being changed by global warming. Born on a Baja, California beach in 1959, new hatchling Sammy must do what his fellow newborn sea turtles are doing: race across the beach to the ocean before they are captured by a seagull or crab. Thus begins Sammy's incredible fifty-year ocean journey. Along the way he meets his best friend, a fellow turtle named Ray, and overcomes obstacles both natural and man-made while trying to fulfill his dream of travelling around the world. Throughout his voyage, Sammy never forgets about Shelly - the turtle he saved on his first day and loves passionately from afar. Based on the actual trajectory of a sea turtle's life, the film illustrates the dangers humans pose to the species' survival. The film combines entertainment with an important environmental message.

Cast

Yuri LowenthalSammy (voice)
Gemma ArtertonShelly (voice)
Isabelle FuhrmanHatchling Shelly (voice)
Melanie GriffithSnow (voice)
Tim CurryFluffy (voice)
John HurtGrandpa Sammy (voice)

