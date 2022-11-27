A Unique Schooling

Not Available

Thirteen year old Xiao-Yan is devoted to her studies at her local school and determined to use them as a spring-board out of her mundane fate. Unfortunately for her, the school fees for the new term are set to increase from 20 yuan up to 24 and her mother, struggling to cope on her meager income while her husband is away working, is unwilling to stump up the new amount. Young Xiao-Yan is made of sterner stuff though and, in between looking after her two troublesome younger brothers during the holidays, she thinks of a way to raise the money herself. Initially she takes eggs from home and tries to sell them at the market, but this scheme proves to offer scant reward for her efforts. Inspired by the transactions of the local cattle market, Xiao-Yan forms an unsteady alliance with a street-smart urchin to raise a lamb with the intention of selling it on later for significant profit.