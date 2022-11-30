Not Available

À Vancouver is an experimental video essay featuring interviews with my father about our familial and individual sexual histories. Blending documentary and fiction, the video examines and expands upon parallel events in our lives, wherein we each traveled across Canada to Vancouver, and had formative (homo)sexual experiences at separate moments in time: my father as an 18-year-old traveling in the mid-60s and myself as a young teen and then adult in the mid-90s and 2000s. À Vancouver stages these narratives in the genre of the father-son road trip exploring themes of queer temporality, memory, and linguistic, cultural, and sexual inheritance.