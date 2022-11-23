A Venture in Faith: The History and Philosophy of the Calvary Chapel Movement

Not Available

A Venture in Faith is the true story of Chuck Smith's obedience to God's calling and the great movement of God's Spirit as the result of the obedience. In his own words, Chuck Smith details the beginning of the Calvary Chapel movement and sets down the Biblical, spiritual principles of ministry that have kept the movement a fresh, unique, and vital part of the modern church. Comments and observations by many respectful church leaders make this documentary a living segment of church history.