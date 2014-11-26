A Very Bonnaroo Thanksgiving

2014

This Thanksgiving, as we give thanks for the mindblowing year that was 2014, what better way to celebrate then with friends, family, food and MUSIC!?! As the turkey settles, leftovers are put away and the tryptophan kicks in, curl up with your extended family on The Farm for an exclusive VH1 special. We’ll be checking in on Bonnaroo groundskeeper, Dale, as he takes care of The Farm and unleashes a magical archive of past festival performances, including Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Arcade Fire, Elton John, Metallica, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Mumford & Sons, Jack White, and many more.