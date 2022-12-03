A Very Brady Musical

Not Available

In a cheeky modern spin on the wholesome throw-back, this new musical follows the Brady kids’ misadventures when they come to the mistaken conclusion their parents are heading for certain doom: divorce. After consulting with trusty Alice, the kids decide to raise money to pay for marriage counseling. Before everything can turn out okay in the end and the kids can learn a valuable lesson, they’ll find each well-intentioned idea lands them in outrageous trouble… all in a sensible 90 minutes.