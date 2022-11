Not Available

A Very British Cult tells the story of David, a cult leader with a problem. He knows Jesus is returning but he forgot to confirm the date. His disciples are leaving in droves for another cult in Dorset with better facilities, his wife is thinking of leaving him and his remaining followers are more interested in Chocolate Hob-Nobs than the Almighty. But God is about to send David a message, if only he can figure out what it means?