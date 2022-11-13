A Very Corgi Christmas

Not Available

Lauren is a single mom and workaholic who is finally spending the holidays with her son at her childhood home. All she wants for Christmas is time to work on nabbing a big promotion, but her plans are interrupted when she meets Ben, a single dad with a lively Christmas spirit. Ben needs Lauren's help in keeping a secret from his daughter — a very special Christmas gift in the shape of an adorable Corgi puppy! As Lauren and Ben spend more time together, she rediscovers the importance of family and spending time with the people you love.