A Very Dark Place

Designed to help you improve your top speed over short distances - covering, or making attacks, getting over those steep short hills and powering down the other side or taking a big pull at the front of the breakaway. 5:00 warm-up 2x30 sprints 1:30 rest, because we're not totally merciless 5 x 4:00 intervals- with 3:00 rest between each interval. Each interval features pro-racing and has it's own aggressive personality: Solo breakaway in Paris-Nice Small group breakaway in Fleche-Wallone Joining Gilbert and the Schlecks as they attack in Liege-Bastogne-Liege Following Cancellara - and trying to beat him - in Paris-Roubaix Holding onto Wiggins and crew in the Criterium du Dauphine 4:00 recovery with some vintage cycling footage