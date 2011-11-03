2011

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 3rd, 2011

Studio

New Line Cinema

Six years have elapsed since Guantanamo Bay, leaving Harold and Kumar estranged from one another with very different families, friends and lives. But when Kumar arrives on Harold's doorstep during the holiday season with a mysterious package in hand, he inadvertently burns down Harold's father-in-law's beloved Christmas tree. To fix the problem, Harold and Kumar embark on a mission through New York City to find the perfect Christmas tree, once again stumbling into trouble at every single turn.

Cast

Neil Patrick HarrisNeil
John ChoHarold Lee
Elias KoteasSergie Katsov
Danneel AcklesVanessa Fanning
Kal PennKumar Patel
Patton OswaltMall Santa

