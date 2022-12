Not Available

“A Very Jncos Movie” centers around a day in the life of a group of JNCO Jean-wearing construction workers as they head to work. But after one worker’s arm is accidentally cut off by an electric saw, the rest of the team must unite to try to put him back together. This surreal comedic short explores the concepts of community and safety in the workplace, juxtaposed with the visual hilarity of the ultra wide-legged JNCO Jeans.