A very long exposure time

Not Available

Inventing a poetic path through images created with Louis Daguerre's centuries-old photographic device, 16mm film cameras, pixelated video games consoles, early smarphones and contemporary computer interfaces, the work asks: what aspects of reality have these different technologies been designed to document? What phenomenon, either too slow or too fast to be recorded, have escaped their capture? Are there still dimensions of our experience on Earth that have never been visually documented, and for which photographic techologies are yet to be invented ?