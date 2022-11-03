1962

A Very Private Affair

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 1962

Studio

Compagnia Cinematografica Montoro (CCM)

A gorgeous teen, Jill (Brigitte Bardot), resides in Switzerland with her mother and harbors feelings for the handsome Fabio (Marcello Mastroianni), an older man who is married to one of her friends. Growing restless, Jill moves to Paris to pursue ballet, but instead finds success and fame as a model and actress. When Jill, now a celebrity, seeks to retreat from the limelight and returns home to Switzerland, she begins a romance with the newly divorced Fabio, leading to an unwelcome media circus.

Cast

Brigitte BardotJill
Marcello MastroianniFabio Rinaldi
Dirk SandersDick
Jacqueline DoyenJuliette
Eléonore HirtCecile
Gloria FranceAnna

