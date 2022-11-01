A Very Short Life

Not Available

"A woman is born to give her body to men; her father or strangers should make no difference." Respectable Police Commissioner Josephine reinvestigates an insignificant murder case of a 11 years old girl. The murderer is the mother of the victim, Becky. Under intense interrogation, Becky refused to admit that she knew all along that her boyfriend was raping her little daughter at home. The harsh interrogation drives Becky into killing herself. What is the truth that the raging Commissioner is trying to find out? What is the seemingly defenseless mother hiding? Or is she acually telling the truth? Is the phrase, "A woman is born to give her body to men." the whole truth?