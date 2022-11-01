Not Available

"A Very Short War" is a deeply personal story, exploring the ramifications of loss. It follows the short life of early Australian aviator, Cliff Carpenter, using his narrative as a template to speak for all lives senselessly lost in wartime conflict. The documentary climaxes in the skies over Oslo, Norway as two Messerschmitt Bf110's attack a RAF Sunderland Flying Boat. Nine airmen perish and one miraculously survives. The story is told through the eyes of Bill Young, the nephew Cliff would never know.