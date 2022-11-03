A Very Slow Breakfast

Not Available

When a boy is too confused to speak with his non-communicative family, words eventually lose their meaning. He decides to communicate with his dandruff and a cup of cold coffee instead. His father ignores these eccentricities, assuming it is just a ploy to get attention. Meanwhile, the boy's sister likes exercising seductively in front of men and is better able to capture her father's attention than her brother. Their mother is oblivious, perpetually talking to people on her mobile phone and the space the family occupies grows narrower and narrower.