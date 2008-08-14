2008

A Very Special Love

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 14th, 2008

Studio

Star Cinema – ABS-CBN Film Productions

Laida Magtalas is a modern-day Belle who works hard to provide for her family while hoping that someday she will meet her prince charming and that they will live happily ever after together. That would-be prince charming is none other than "Miggy", the youngest member of the Montenegro clan — a well established family in the business world. Moony Laida's desire to finally meet Miggy leads her to apply as an Editorial Assistant at his newly launched men’s magazine, "Bachelor". In spite of the fact that a relationship with Miggy may prove to be a long shot, Laida revels working in such close proximity with the man of her dreams.

Cast

John Lloyd CruzMiggy Montenegro
Dante RiveroLuis Montenegro
Rowell SantiagoArt Montenegro
Irma AdlawanBaby Magtalas
Al TantayTomas Magtalas
Johnny RevillaRoger Montenegro

View Full Cast >

Images