Not Available

Join Team StarKid as they return to the University of Michigan (where it all started) for "A Very StarKid Reunion!" Featuring the talents of over thirty StarKid members, and a collection of songs and scenes from every musical they've ever produced, this special reunion concert is one for the history books. Seriously, they're going to write about this show in future history books. It's that good! So grab some popcorn, your family, your dog, your neighbors, some strangers off the street, and enjoy the full two and a half hour concert in its entirety!