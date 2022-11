Not Available

On the eve of Christmas the Wompkee's plan a great day of celebration. However, evil forces are stirring in the shape of the evil ice witch, Igora Borealis, and our friends the Wompkee's must try and thwart her darstadly plans. Some amazing 3-D animation techniques, and a heart-warming tale, combine to provide a slice of family fun that is sure to provide some Christmas cheer.