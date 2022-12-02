Not Available

A Vicious Undertow offers a dreamlike narrative—a vision from a stylish, black and white world where music is a language and fabric patterns enhance the mood and define character. Despite the film’s mysteries, and how much it leaves to our interpretations and imaginations, Just bases his work in real emotions, finding every kind of expression in his actor’s faces, hands, and bodies. Resisting this enigmatic story becomes more difficult with each longing glance, haunting melody, and swooning turn of the camera.