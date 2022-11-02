Not Available

A Film By Matt O'Connor & Paul DiNatale Pioneer into the deep sea with maverick submarine builder and underwater explorer Karl Stanley. A View From Below follows Karl's unwavering quest to explore the mysteries of the deep sea. From the age of 15, Karl has pioneered in an industry that discourages individual endeavors. He has designed and built two groundbreaking submersibles with the creativity and resourcefulness of some of history's greatest inventors. Karl's determination and creativity will amaze and inspire you from the very beginning.