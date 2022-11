Not Available

A man receives the news of Dr. Go's death, one of his respectable seniors, and rushes to the mountain villa where Go has lived. There he finds Go has become a murder ghost because of a virgin ghost's spell. The virgin ghost is the soul of a woman who died because of Go. Maid Ok-sun comes under threat of death by ghost Go. He who has loved the good-natured maid Ok-sun saves her from being killed after a die-hard battle with ghost Go.