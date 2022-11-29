Not Available

A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion

    The cast of The Princess Bride is together again! The stars of the iconic 1987 fantasy film reunited for a virtual table read hosted by Jason Reitman. The 3-hour virtual reunion included director Rob Reiner and actors Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shaw, and Christopher Guest. A Q&A after was moderated by Patton Oswalt. Guest stars stepped in for actors who were not available, including Finn Wolfhard, Josh Gad, Eric Idle, and Whoopi Goldberg.

