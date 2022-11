Not Available

When Donielle is just eight years old and attending her best friend's funeral she has a vision that her friend was murdered by his father. No one believes her and she is disowned by her mother. Years later and now a mother herself she drifts from town to town and they finally settle in a town that is in the grips of a serial killer.Only Donielle can "see" who the killer is and after he threatens her daughter she knows she must face him down. Based on actual events.