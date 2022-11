Not Available

Filmmaker Marc Huraux journeys to the small Malian village of Niafunké for a visit with double Grammy winner Ali Farka Toure in this compelling documentary. Huraux's cameras track the charismatic singer, guitarist and resident hero as he sets about his business and makes time for his music in his beloved birthplace on the Niger River. Elected mayor of the Niafunké region in 2004, Ali died of cancer in March 2006.