Milio, a senior struggling with seemingly insignificant issues, navigates the empty hallways of a school he feels has gave up on him, while Teresa, a fellow near-grad, must let her past remain in the confine of the walls she's loved for her 4 years, to allow her life to continue after the imminent ceremonies leave her to start anew. What dwells inside the troubled mind of Milio may not be dangerous, but it might be enough to hold him back from his future.