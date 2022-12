Not Available

'Truth or dare... would you do whatever I asked?' Five friends. One night. One morning. When Kat discovers her partner Si may have been cheating, she and best friend Debs embark on a quest to discover the truth... and to exact revenge. That night, joined by Si's ever-loyal best-mate PJ and Debs' closeted gay flatmate Sam, the girls slowly extract secrets. But are there more secrets to emerge than those they hoped to uncover?