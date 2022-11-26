A Walk With Harry

Not Available

A man and his companion take a midnight stroll through the city streets of Philadelphia. My ulterior motive prior to making this film was to basically bring a few of my filmmakers/friends together from the Philadelphia area and give everyone the chance to meet... network... create...collaborate. I just wanted everyone to hang out and have a good time. My goal was to make this film as minimalistic as possible while maintaining the true essence, pleasure and bond that comes from walking ones companion.