Not Available

A Walk With Harry

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A man and his companion take a midnight stroll through the city streets of Philadelphia. My ulterior motive prior to making this film was to basically bring a few of my filmmakers/friends together from the Philadelphia area and give everyone the chance to meet... network... create...collaborate. I just wanted everyone to hang out and have a good time. My goal was to make this film as minimalistic as possible while maintaining the true essence, pleasure and bond that comes from walking ones companion.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images