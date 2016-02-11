2016

A War

  Drama
  War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 11th, 2016

Studio

AZ Celtic Films

Company commander Claus Michael Pedersen and his men are stationed in Helmand, Afghanistan. Meanwhile back in Denmark, with a husband at war and three children missing their father, everyday life is a struggle for Claus' wife Maria. During a routine mission, the soldiers are caught in heavy Taliban crossfire. In order to save his men, Claus makes a decision that ultimately sees him return to Denmark accused of a war crime.

Cast

Pilou AsbækClaus Michael Pedersen
Tuva NovotnyMaria Pedersen
Søren MallingMartin R. Olsen
Charlotte MunckLisbeth Danning
Dar SalimNajib Bisma
Dulfi Al-JabouriLutfi Hassan

