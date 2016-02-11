Company commander Claus Michael Pedersen and his men are stationed in Helmand, Afghanistan. Meanwhile back in Denmark, with a husband at war and three children missing their father, everyday life is a struggle for Claus' wife Maria. During a routine mission, the soldiers are caught in heavy Taliban crossfire. In order to save his men, Claus makes a decision that ultimately sees him return to Denmark accused of a war crime.
|Pilou Asbæk
|Claus Michael Pedersen
|Tuva Novotny
|Maria Pedersen
|Søren Malling
|Martin R. Olsen
|Charlotte Munck
|Lisbeth Danning
|Dar Salim
|Najib Bisma
|Dulfi Al-Jabouri
|Lutfi Hassan
