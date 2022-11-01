A Warm Ray of Light

Not Available

Misaki, living a lonely life in Tokyo for college; decides to go back home to Fukushima for a month on her spring break. But by coming home without a notice, her mother would not welcome her nor let her in the house. She wanders around trying to find a friend to let her stay and fails miserably but ends up finding a small hotel called "Komorebi" looking for a short time live-in worker. There, she starts living with a kind and trustworthy woman, Kinuyo, and a hurt and depressed owner, Goro. A girl with a broken up family and a man with a dark past; their paths in life cross over as they start to change slowly...