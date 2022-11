Not Available

A Warrior's Dream is a 3D animated short film with photorealistic visual style. The length of the film is 3'18' .The story is about a martial artist's combat with his imaginary opponent. The martial artist finally realized that the mightiest opponent is himself. The film ends with Bruce Lee's calligraphy 'Walk On'. Thus the director wishes Donnie Yen can walk on as a martial artist like Bruce Lee, the idol of Donnie Yen himself.