A Waste of Space

Not Available

Osher, Michelle and Eitan were evicted from their homes as children and transferred to foster care. These are supportive and stable families, but with a specified expiration date - when the boy / girl turns 18. The biological families are in a state of dysfunction and are absent. The film accompanies the three towards the end of the last year as part of the foster care and the first year of independence. The personal relationship that develops between them provides them with a supportive, stable and shaky framework at the same time, similar to that between the drowning person and the straw. Without the protective patronage of the foster care framework that has loosened or expired completely, they are exposed and swayed to the wind when past traumas burned into their minds may erupt and crush at once what has been built, or seemed to have been built, with much toil and torment.