A man spends all his time sitting at home, drinking all day, while his daughter tries – and fails – to get him off the bottle. However, her father’s penchant for drink is a hereditary trait. Once his daughter develops a taste for the effects of alcohol, she runs away from her hard life with her parents to lead a carefree existence in the city’s nightlife. However, her days of cheer do not last long, and soon her choices prove to have consequences. (stumfilm.dk)