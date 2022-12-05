A Way of Life: Making Quadrophenia

Not Available

Two rival youth cults emerge - the mods and the rockers - with explosive consequences. For Jimmy (Phil Daniels) and his sharp-suited, pill-popping, scooter-riding mates, being a mod is a way of life, it's their generation. Together they head off to Brighton for an orgy of drugs, thrills, headline-making, and violent clashes with the rockers. Set to the music of The Who's seminal rock opera, Quadrophenia is still one of the most definitive films of its time, vividly capturing the youth culture of Britain in the 1960s. It's over 30 years since the film Quadrophenia hit the world's cinema screens. Jimmy the Mod's search for identity against the backdrop of the May Bank Holiday riots of the 1960s, is regarded as the finest example of a British "youth" movie and a warmly remembered timepiece for a generation.