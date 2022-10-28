A Wedding in Castañer

Not Available

The story about the wedding of Mariana, daughter of Dr. Zalduondo. Shortly before graduating from medical school, Mariana returns to Castañer, Lares to fulfill her father's promise to celebrate the greatest wedding ever in the history of Castañer. The entire town of Castañer is preparing for the event... from the priest to the town drunk. It promises to be the wedding of the century and everyone has to be there. But the groom is not from Castañer, he is from Cataño, a socially different scenery, where he was brought up in a different manner and under different conditions than Mariana. Complications arise when the two families come together for the wedding preparations and festivities. Past experiences of both lovers and their parents further complicate the nuptial. Tangles and cultural clashes as a result of traditions are put face to face in the struggle to celebrate the town's biggest event.